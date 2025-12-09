News: Health Minister to virtually inaugurate the new JD, DCA office in Vizag

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav will virtually inaugurate the new office of the Joint Collector, Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Vizag, along with the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory within the premises of the Visakhapatnam Institutes of Medical Sciences (VIMS), near Hanumanthawaka junction, on Tuesday (December 9), according to the latest news. The Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory in Visakhapatnam was constructed for Rs 352.1 lakh.

The offices of the Deputy Director, Assistant Director of DCA, Vizag, and the Drug Inspectors of Vizag, the DI of sales, manufacturing, and V&I, along with the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Vizag, will be housed in the same building.

The project was constructed by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) under the direction of M. Vijaya Bhaskar, SE, and D. Atchum Naidu, EE, APMSIDC, Vizag.

Leader of the Opposition in the AP Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MP M. Sribharat, Rajya Sabha Member Golla Babu Rao, and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao are slated to attend the ceremony. Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, MLAs PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, along with MLCs Varudu Kalyani and P. Ravindra Babu, will also be present. The gathering will include APSMIDC Chairman Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Saurabh Gaur, and APMSIDC MD Girisha PS, who are all expected to take part in the inaugural event.

