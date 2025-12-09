Vizag to Kolkata: Top Places to Visit, Stay Options & Travel Tips

Kolkata is also called the City of Joy, a city that still stands as a testament to our country’s art, craft, literature and cinema. The city that gave us celebrated gems like Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray, among many others, and with its rich and diverse history, one can’t help but feel pride and nostalgia upon setting foot in the city. The city has urbanised while retaining its grand rustic appearance from the colonial era. Here are a few places that no one should miss out on when in the City of Joy for those planning a memorable Vizag to Kolkata getaway.

Commute

Air is the fastest option to travel, with several direct flights from Indigo and connecting flights from Air India and Indigo, operating on a daily to weekly basis. Trains are also a comfortable and reasonably priced option. A train journey from Vizag to Kolkata is sure to leave you awestruck with its scenic view. The train journey itself will give you a few nostalgic memories, giving your journey a beautiful beginning and a beautiful ending. The Coromandel Express, Howrah Mail, and Howrah Express are among the trains that operate on this route. Bus services from Visakhapatnam to Kolkata are also available, leaving you with plenty of options to choose from.

Stay

Experience the comfort and relaxation of Asia’s first floating hotel, the Polo Floatel. For a luxurious stay, options like the Hyatt Regency, The Park, and The Oberoi Grand offer an elite experience. If you’re looking for more budget-friendly travel options, the city has various Airbnbs, inns, and hostels, such as Calcutta Backpackers and Bubble Beds, to suit your needs.

Museums to visit in Kolkata

Victoria Memorial

Built in honour of Queen Victoria, who was the empress from 1876 to 1901, the Victoria Memorial stands in all its glory and spreads across over 600 acres of land. Known as the largest monument built for a monarch, it is home to a vast museum with artefacts and souvenirs from the British and post-British era.

Indian Museum

Established in 1814, this architectural relic is the oldest and largest museum in India, and also boasts the reputation of being the first museum in Pacific Asia. From displays of preserved dinosaur eggs and the oldest fossils of dinosaur skeletons to paintings from various eras, this museum has a vast collection of majestic historical artefacts. It has souvenirs from various historical dynasties, with a real mummy on display along with many other attractions.

Science City

Known as the largest science park in the Indian subcontinent, this place is the perfect escape for science geeks. Here, you can indulge in the Fresh Water Aquarium, Live Butterfly Enclave, Earth Exploration Hall, Space Odyssey, Maritime Centre, the Time Machine and much more.

Religious places to visit

Kalighat Kali Temple

Dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, also known as Maa Kaali, this is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. This temple is renowned for its rituals, sacrifices, and tantrik poojas, and is considered a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus.

St. Paul’s Cathedral

This Anglican church is the largest in Kolkata. Built in 1847, this church is a sight to behold. With its Gothic architecture and magnificent interior, this church will surely take your breath away. This was the first ever cathedral built outside Britain by the British Raj. This relic attracts tourists from around the globe.

The Nakhoda Masjid

This religious edifice has the capacity to hold 10,000 people at once and attracts tourists from all over the country. This grand historic relic is a Sunni Mosque, built in 1926, making it almost a century old.

Boi Para, College Street

Walk through the rustic streets of Boi Para- also known as the College Street, where every corner, every inch of the space whispers a story. It is the world’s biggest second-hand book market. With the decades-old Indian Cafe built right in the middle of the market, this place is a haven for students and anyone who loves philosophy, intellect, history, and many other things. So, grab a cup of your favourite beverage in one hand while your other hand turns the pages tinted with the ink of experience and wisdom, and books that smell of nostalgia.

While travelling is fun, there are some precautions that you need to take. Be wary of pickpockets who visit tourist spots. Also, carry all the safety essentials like pepper spray, as eve-teasing is also something a lot of women encounter. With this travel guide from Vizag to Kolkata, we hope that you have the best experience of the historic city, which was once our country’s capital, has to offer!

