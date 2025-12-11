Officials intensify preparations ahead of chief minister’s Vizag visit

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad instructed the concerned officials to make robust arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to Vizag. He advised the officials to be vigilant and maintain proper coordination to ensure the visit goes smoothly.

The collector stated that the Chief Minister will arrive directly from Undavalli by helicopter to the helipad at IT Hill No. 3, and from there, he will travel by road to the Cognizant campus to attend the groundbreaking ceremony site located next to Haritha Resorts. He added that after the groundbreaking ceremony, there will be a meeting with Cognizant representatives, followed by a special meeting with IT company representatives and officials. After his speech there, he will proceed to A-1 Grand at Rushikonda to participate in the Vizag Economic Region (VER) meeting.

He instructed all officials to be vigilant and make secure arrangements. At the meeting that happened on Wednesday, December 10, the collector reviewed the arrangements with officials from various departments, Cognizant representatives, and police officials at the Collectorate meeting hall.

Security details:

During the event, the collector emphasised the need for barricades to be installed near the IT Hill No. 3 helipad. Additionally, he directed the officials to set up temporary tents for public representatives to wait, and adequate parking facilities to be provided. He instructed the police officers to take all necessary security measures. The collector informed the officials that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cognizant company would be held on the land next to Haritha Resorts and ordered them to make robust arrangements there as well. He instructed GVMC officials to fill the potholes and clear the bushes on the road from the helipad to the Cognizant campus.

The collector also instructed that suitable arrangements are to be made at the A-1 Grand Convention Hall for the upcoming Vizag Economic Region meeting. He mentioned that the Chief Secretary, along with state-level officials from other departments, collectors from the coastal Andhra districts, public representatives from Visakhapatnam district, and representatives from IT companies, would participate in this meeting. He stated that security arrangements for the meeting need to be robust.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, DCP Manikanta Chandolu, Bheemili RDO Sangeet Madhur, representatives from Cognizant, APIIC officials, and other district-level officials from various departments participated in the meeting.

