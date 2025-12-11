Speed ​​up housing construction for the poor: Vizag District Collector

The Vizag District Collector, M N Harendhira Prasad, instructed the concerned officials to expedite the housing construction works for the poor and achieve the targets. He reviewed the progress of housing construction in the district with housing officials, special officers, and zonal commissioners at the Collectorate meeting hall on Wednesday.

He stated that the housing construction works must be completed by March 2026, and all the concerned officials should focus special attention on the construction of houses for the underprivileged. He suggested completing 200 houses per day to achieve the targets. The beneficiaries must be informed that the house and land titles will be null and void if the houses are not completed by March 2026.

He also stated the beneficiaries should be made aware of additional financial assistance. He directed the special officers to visit the field, speak with the beneficiaries, and resolve their issues. He warned that zonal commissioners should focus on the progress and prepare a plan to complete geo-tagging in every secretariat. The collector warned that actions will be taken against those who do not meet the targets.

Housing Project Director Sattibabu, Bheemili RDO Sangeet Madhur, constituency special officers, zonal commissioners, housing DEs, AEs, and others participated in the meeting.

Also read: Officials intensify preparations ahead of chief minister’s Vizag visit

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.