A couple died in a road accident at Aganampudi near Visakhapatnam on 22 January. According to reports, the accident occurred when a lorry hit the two-wheeler on which they were coming to Gajuwaka. They died on the spot as they came under the rear wheels of the lorry.

The couple – Manmatha Rao (41) and Aruna Kumari (34) – belonged to Parvathipuram Manyam and were residing at Karrivanipalem near Aganampudi.

Manmatha Rao, an employee of a pharma company, was on his way to a bank along with Aruna Kumari when the accident occurred. They were survived by a son and a daughter.

The Duvvada police registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were sent to hospital for post-mortem examination.

Vehicle overturns

In another road accident at NAD, Visakhapatnam a mini truck overturned after hitting the divider of the flyover in the wee hours of 22 January.

According to reports, the incident occurred due to poor visibility as fog enveloped the entire area in the morning. However, no one was injured in the accident.

