In two separate incidents in Visakhapatnam on 21 January, two girls, were allegedly raped. According to the police, a physically challenged girl (11) in the fourth ward of the GVMC was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 49-year-old man when she was alone at home.

Her parents, who are daily wage earners, went out for work as usual. Taking the advantage, Yellayya Reddy, her neighbour, entered the house and allegedly raped her. When she raised an alarm, neighbours rushed to the place and informed her parents about the incident.

Following a complaint, police arrested the accused and registered a case. The girl was sent to KGH for medical examination.

In another incident at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam, a 16-year-old-girl was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old married man, who runs a cloth store at nearby Bakkannapalem.

According to reports, the cloth shop owner, Teja, made a friendship with the girl and her brother.

On 21 January, Teja along with his brother-in-law, the girl and her brother, went to a hotel in Rushikonda, where he booked a room.

When the brother-in-law and the girl’s brother went out to get food, Teja allegedly raped the girl in the room.

When the girl informed it to parents after returning home, the latter lodged a complaint. The police registered a POCSO case against the accused and arrested him. Investigation is on.

Also read – Bheemili school centenary planned on a big scale

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu