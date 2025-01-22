The government high School in Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili) near Visakhapatnam is all set to join the list of a very few schools which have celebrated centenary.

The event will be celebrated for two days on 1 and 2 February on a grand scale and arrangements are apace for it.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting held at the high school on 21 January, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that only a few schools in the country completed 100 years of existence and it was a matter of pride for the school to join them.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message for the centenary souvenir,” said the TDP MLA adding that IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh would be invited to grace the occasion as chief guest.

Srinivasa Rao advised the officials concerned and the alumni to take up beautification work of the high school on a war- footing, keeping in mind the time constraint.

The MLA said that his friends have come forward to provide funds for the construction of toilets, classrooms, unfinished buildings and other works in the high school. Foundation stone for the works would be laid during the festivities and they would be completed as soon as possible, he maintained.

District Collector M N Harendra Prasad said that the government would extend all support and cooperation to the organisers for successful conduct of the two-day celebrations. He directed the local authorities to give high priority to greenery and cleanliness on the school premises to make it more beautiful.

He said that a review meeting would be held at the Collectorate on the full-scale preparations.

As a part of the programme, the logo of the Bheemili High School centenary celebrations was unveiled by Srinivasa Rao, Harendra Prasad, other officials and people’s representatives.

District Education Officer Prem Kumar, other officials and people’s representatives were present.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu