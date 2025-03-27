Some believe Vizag to be a city that developed drastically over the last few decades, before which it remained a fishing village. This would be a distorted version of the truth, for the city had its moments or prosperity and growth even beyond its “fishing village” reputation. Being a strategic urban centre with colonial establishments and rail connectivity, it was a place that attracted aristocratic families to build their transit homes and summer palaces. Some stand strong even today. In this article, we have brought to your notice four palaces of Visakhapatnam unknown to most natives themselves. Read on!

Chemudu Palace, Pedda Waltair:

Nestled amidst an oasis of nature, the former Laxmi Vilas Palace or the present-day RCD Hospital was the summer residence of Chemudu zamindars.

The two-storied palatial structure is designed in Indo-Saracenic architecture (a revivalist school of architecture that merged Indian and European designs). Around the bungalow is a 3-acre biodiversity park with an incredible collection of flora.

Today, the palace is a children’s hospital converted upon the wish of the last Chemudu queen, Rani Chandramani Devi.

Daspalla Palace, Suryabagh:

Daspalla is a name that is well known in Visakhapatnam. A zamindari estate near Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the Daspalla royal family had marital ties with Uttarandhra zamindars of Chemudu, which brought them to Visakhapatnam. Their current residence is the Suryabagh Palace near the Jagadamba Theatre. Around 250 years old and built in Dutch architectural style, the palace might have probably been passed over to the Daspalla royals through marital alliances.

The structure has a split-level design (where a building has multiple floors that are slightly staggered, connected by short flights of stairs) and is home to a ballroom as well. The entrance gate is flanked by elegant Orissan lions.

While the palace is closed for visitors, we couldn’t help but share a tidbit this iconic landmark.

Vijayanagar Palace, Pedda Waltair:

The most unique of all palaces of Visakhapatnam, this place once served as a residence for the Vizianagaram rulers. Later, it was donated to Andhra University in the 1960s by PVG Raju, then scion of the royal family.

Built in the 1930s at the peak of the independence movement, the structure reflects Art Deco architecture with little European influence. While bearing a simple exterior, the 12,000 sq ft bungalow is home to high ceilings and huge balconies with wood panelled interiors giving a very elegant look.

Kasimkota Bungalow, RK Beach:

Do you know this sea-facing bungalow adjacent to Hawa Mahal near the Coastal battery was built for the Kasimkota zamindars? This khondalite structure, built in the Indo-Saracenic style, is simple yet imposing.

Repurposed as a bar and restaurant, the space is frequented by locals for leisure, with a breathtaking sea view.

These palaces of Visakhapatnam are living relics indicating the city’s past as a strategic centre. Their repurposing sets a positive image for heritage conservation, acting as a portal to the past.

