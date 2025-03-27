As the saying goes, “Luck is when preparation meets opportunity.” To be lucky in this competitive world, thus, one needs to be prepared, and for that, it is absolutely necessary to have the right people to guide us. One of the best ways to find the right mentor is to opt for a good college, which provides you with the platform to enhance your strengths and teaches you how to embrace your weaknesses. Fortunately, Visakhapatnam has many such institutes. Here is the list of seven top existing and upcoming universities in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra University is one of the oldest universities in Andhra Pradesh. It stands tall on the list of top colleges in Visakhapatnam, starting with an Art and Commerce department along with a Science and Technology department in 1931. It gradually branched out to different departments like a college for law, now renamed Dr B R Ambedkar College of Law (1941), and other fields of study including pharmaceutical sciences (1951), and engineering (1955).

NIRF Ranking

Overall Ranking – 41

University Ranking – 25

Engineering – 90

Law Ranking – 16

Pharmaceutical Sciences – 34

Notable Alumni

Venkaiah Naidu – 13th Vice President of India

Anumolu Ramakrishna- Civil engineer and Padma Bhushan awardee

Duvvuri Subbarao – Economist and former Reserve Bank of India Governor

Srinivasan Varadarajan – Chemist and Padma Bhushan awardee

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao – Founder of GMR group

IIM Vizag is one of the most prestigious institutes in India. Inaugurated in 2015, this institute rose through the rankings of the best business schools in India. Mentored by IIM Bangalore, the whole campus and classrooms are designed like Harvard Business School.

NIRF Ranking in Management Institutes – 26/100

Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE)

Have you ever heard of the saying “Riches are in the niches”? If yes, then you would know the significance of pursuing an uncommon field of study. Categorised as an Institute of National Importance (INI), IIPE is a prestigious institute equivalent to IIMs and IITs, established by the Government of India and affiliated with many PSU’s like ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ), GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited), BPCL (Bharath Petroleum Corporation Limited) and many more.

Currently, the institute is temporarily located in AU, but the foundation stone for its permanent campus was started in March 2024 and works are ongoing. The institute is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU)

Established in 2008, DSNLU is one of the top colleges to pursue law. It teaches many technical skills and conducts mANN activities such as moot courts, seminars, professional lectures and internships in law chambers. The university gives you overall exposure to the legislative system.

NIRF Ranking for Law Colleges: 39

GITAM University

Established in 1980, the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management Visakhapatnam (GITAM) is a private university located in Visakhapatnam. Spanning over 80 acres, the university offers courses in versatile specializations, including Engineering, Medicine, Commerce, Management, Law and many more. The university also organises regular events and activities for the students.

Upcoming Institutes

Global MedTech University

Andhra Pradesh Medical Technology Zone (AMTZ) announced the launch of Global MedTech University, a university which would be completely dedicated to Medical technology, making it the first of its kind in India.

The university is currently under construction going to offer specialized programs such as an MBA in medical regulatory affairs, an MTech in medical device technology, Bioengineering and other PhDs.

AI University

The proposal to establish an AI University in Visakhapatnam was made in August 2024 by Nara Lokesh in his vision statement as part of the state’s new IT policy.

If constructed, the university will drive innovation across sectors like robotics, healthcare, and education at par with institutions like ISB and others. It is expected to play a key role in the city’s ambition of becoming a $100 billion economy within five years, in the words of Nara Lokesh.

These upcoming and established universities in Visakhapatnam not only provide world-class education but also foster a collaborative culture among the student community of the city. In addition to these, some other upcoming universities are still in the proposal stage including an Aviation University and a Skill Development University. If realised, they would undoubtedly upscale the quality of education in Visakhapatnam!

