As part of IPL 2025, the formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are going to play against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on their home ground on 27 March at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This will be match number 8 of IPL 2025. Check out the pitch report and predicted playing 11 for the game.

Both teams have played one match each in this year’s IPL season. SRH marked a flamboyant start to their campaign by scoring 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). On the other hand, LSG gave a competitive match-up against Delhi Capitals in Vizag but eventually lost due to a fantastic performance displayed by Delhi’s middle-order batters.

SRH and LSG have faced each other four times since 2022, and LSG dominated SRH by winning 3 out of 4 match-ups.

Weather Report:

As per Accuweather.com, Hyderabad is going to have a sunny day with an average temperature of 33 degrees and an expected humidity of 36%, which is a good sign, as there is likely to be no chance of rain during the game.

Pitch Report:

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has been largely favourable towards batters, and the pitch is expected to present a struggle to bowlers. In the previous match-up between SRH and RR, the stadium saw an overall run score of 500+.

Predicted Playing 11:

SRH: Travis Head, Pat Cummins (C), Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, and Simranjeet Singh

Impact Subs: Wiaan Mulder, Adam Zampa

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, M Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shardul Thakur

Impact Subs: Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan

Players to watch out for:

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and Ravi Bishnoi

SRH: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen

Win Prediction: SRH- 65%, LSG- 35%

