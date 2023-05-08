After a successful first edition, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) announced season 2 of the Andhra Premier League (APL), which will be hosted in Visakhapatnam and Kadapa. Featuring six teams, Coastal Riders, the defending champions, Bezawada Tigers, Uttarandhra Lions, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors, and Godavari Titans, the inaugural edition became an instant hit. The ACA announced a seventh team, name yet to be revealed, during a recently held press meet.

Speaking on the launch of APL season 2, Gopinath Reddy, Secretary of ACA, quoted “We are thrilled to announce the launch of season 2 of Andhra Premiere League. After the huge success of our inaugural season, we have raised the bar higher this year. We added one new team to the league, which will make it even more competitive and exciting. The entire season will be live broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star 2 HD and Star Telugu with Fancode as our OTT platform. We are confident that the league will be a great platform for young talent to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves.”

The league phase of the tournament will include 21 matches, with each team playing 6 matches against each other. The top 4 teams will qualify for qualifiers and eliminators. APL season 2 promises to be a treat for cricket fans, with some of the best talent in the state competing for the coveted trophy. All the matches of the Andhra Premier League season 2 will be hosted by Visakhapatnam and Kadapa.

