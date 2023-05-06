Girls outsmarted boys in the 10th class examinations, results of which were released by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in Vijayawada on Saturday. While 6,05,052 candidates appeared for the examination, 72.28 per cent of them got through the test. The pass percentage was 5 per cent more compared to the previous academic year.

According to Minister Botcha, 933 schools recorded a 100% pass percentage and 38 schools recorded a zero. Parvatipuram District with 87.47 per cent stood first in the State, while Nandyal was at the bottom of the list with 60.27 per cent.

Advanced supplementary examinations will be held from 2 to 10 June and the last date for applying for it is 17 May 2023. However, the last date with a late fee of Rs 50 is 22 May. Those who want to prefer recounting and re-verification must pay the fee before 13 May.

The government decided to conduct special classes for the candidates who failed the Andhra Pradesh 10th class examinations, said the Minister on the occasion of releasing the results.

