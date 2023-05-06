The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Collective got off to a promising start in the new fiscal by putting up an impressive show on the production front in April 2023.

According to a press note issued by the RINL authorities, the Godavari and Krishna blast furnace operations recorded production of 4,19,000 tons of hot metal, a growth of 20 per cent over the corresponding period last year. While Godavari contributed 2,02,000 tons, a growth of 14 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, Krishna recorded 2,18,000 tons of production, a growth of 26 per cent.

Additionally, the RINL recorded the production of 61,000 tons of products from the structural mill, 1,43,000 tons of finished steel from expansion units, and 80,000 tons of high-end value-added steel in April 2023. This was the best performance when compared to any April month since its inception.

On the technical parameter front, a blast furnace productivity of 2.09 tons by BF shop was witnessed during April 2023, the best compared to any April since its inception.

