Prajashanti Party founder KA Paul visited the relay hunger strike camp of the workers agitating against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday and participated in the fast. Expressing solidarity with those protesting against the Centre’s move, the evangelist-turned-politician urged the central government to withdraw its decision with regard to the plant’s privatisation. Leaders of trade unions and others joined the fast along with Paul.

It may be mentioned here that Paul recently filed a plea with the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He sought its directive to the Centre to allow him to raise funds for the plant. Taking a dig at both central and state governments on the issue, KA Paul vowed to stand by the agitating workers and trade union leaders in their effort to save the plant.

The Prajashanti Party founder welcomed former CBI Joint Director Lakshminarayana into his party to fight jointly on this issue. Speaking to the media while partaking in the fast, KA Paul voiced, “I demand the central government to stall the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.” Further, he reiterated his appeal to the AP High Court to let him raise funds for the VSP.

