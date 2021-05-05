Last updated 1 hour ago

Marvel Studios released a video on its YouTube channel captioned, ‘The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family.’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans were exhilarated when they heard the voice of Stan Lee narrating the marvelous years of the superhero cinematic universe that he had created. The first half of the video was an ode to the original Avengers family. Truly it was an emphatic pat from the filmmakers assuring that it’s just about time and entertainment would find its way out. With this announcement video, Marvel shared all its Phase 4 releases.

The three-minute announcement video unveils excitement to come in the following years. The studio shared a sneak peek into the projects, as well as the footage its loyal fans most anticipate for. It shared the release dates of the movies for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The next phase will introduce new characters from the comics. Eternals, as it teased an aired Angelina Jolie drawing a sword and Salma Hayek on a horseback, took center stage.

Trailer clips from Sang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were even added. Even prior to high tension action sequences, footage of the audience cheering to Avengers-Endgame made the audience relieve the historic cinematic moment once again.

The Disney+ era marks a new bold beginning for Marvel with its phenomenal success, with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, this decades-old Studio is not here to rest on its laurels. The Marvel is back, only to raise the bar once again, with this one announcement. Here are the Phase 4 releases mentioned in the announcement by Marvel:

#1 Black Widow (2021)

Release Date: Jul 09, 2021

#2 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021)

Release Date: Sep 03, 2021

#3 Eternals (2021)

Release Date: Nov 05, 2021

#4 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Release Date: Dec 17, 2021

#5 Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022)

Release Date: Mar 25, 2022

#6 Thor: Love And Thunder (2022)

Release Date: May 06, 2022

#7 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2

Release Date: Jul 08, 2022

#8 The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2 (2022)

Release Date: Nov 11, 2022

#9 Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Release Date: Feb 17, 2023

#10 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release Date: May 05, 2023

This announcement from Marvel Studios, in these uncertain times, shows a promising future. They exist for a reason and will stick to it, come what may.