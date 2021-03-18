While theatres are running at full capacity, the rate at which COVID-19 cases are increasing is worrying. Thanks to the OTT platforms, we get to enjoy a varied range of digital entertainment in the comfort of our homes. Here is a list of 5 new movies, and series, releasing on Aha, Zee5, and other OTT platforms for you to catch up with this weekend.

List of 5 movies and series releasing on OTT platforms this weekend:

#1 Gaali Sampath

Released in theatres on 12 March, Gaali Sampath, a Telugu movie, is set to hit the OTT platform, Aha. With Sree Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad playing the lead roles as a father-son duo, it is sought to be a fun-filled entertainer. Directed by Anish Krishna, the movie also stars Lovely Singh, Tanikella Bharani, and Sathya.

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: 19 March

#2 Kshana Kshanam

This Telugu film is a murder mystery drama with Karthik Mendinoca, and debutant Jia Sharma, in the lead roles. The story revolves around the protagonist trying to solve a murder where he’s listed as the prime suspect. The movie released in theatres on 26 February. The cast also includes Uday Shankar, Raghu Kunche, Shruthi Singh, Ravi Prakash and Koti.

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: 19 March

#3 Parris Jeyaraj

A Tamil movie starring Santhanam, Mottai Rajendran and Anaika Soti. The protagonist, Parris Jeyaraj, is a YouTube star. The movie is directed by Johnson K, and is said to be a comedy entertainer. . The movie hit the silver screen on 12 February.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Release date: 19 March

#4 The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The wait is over! Marvel Studios is back with yet another series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The bromance between Sam Wilson(Falcon) and Bucky Barnes(Winter Soldier) is not to be missed. After Avengers: The Endgame left us all teary-eyed, we are pumped to see what this series has in store.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 19 March

#5 The Wife

A Hindi movie from the horror genre, The Wife stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta. Produced by Zee Studios, the plot of the movie is based on a couple who is haunted by a spirit at their new home.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: 19 March