Busy wooing the audience with her stunning vocals, Shanmukha Priya is among the strongest contenders to win the title of Indian Idol season 12. Impressing the judges and viewers alike, round after round, this 17-year-old from Vizag has made a name for herself with her exceptional operatic and yodelling skills. Wishing Shanmukha Priya the best for her journey in Indian Idol 12, here’s a throwback to the times when she went live on Yo! Vizag.

Growing up in a household where the parents are musically inclined, it is only natural that she be blessed with the musical gene too. Her proclivity was such that she even wanted to learn the tune that played on an alarm clock!

Performing since the age of five, Shanmukha Priya fondly recalls her first performance of ‘Annamacharya Keertana’ in 2008, with her father accompanying on violin. But it was her first TV debut, in the same year, on ‘Little Champs’that pushed her into the limelight. Since then, there has been no looking back for this versatile singer who sang the title song for the movie ‘Tejam’.

Shanmukha Priya’s popularity on these singing shows is such that ever since her debut, she has been invited to participate in shows instead of the other way around. Be it ‘Super Singer’ and ‘Paaduta Teeyaga’ in Telugu, ‘Junior Super Singer’ in Tamil and even ‘The Voice India Kids’in Hindi – the organisers have always been the ones to invite her to participate. While asked if she was well-versed in Tamil when she participated in ‘Junior Super Singer’, she nonchalantly said, “No, but I learnt it for the show.” Shanmukha Priya even stood as the runner-up of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2017.

Indian Idol 12 currently has 10 contestants battle it out in the race to own the winner’s title.