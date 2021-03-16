Indian Idol, which first aired in 2004 on Sony Entertainment Television, continues to remain one of the popular music reality shows in the country. With new and versatile themes, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to amp up the entertainment quotient. With the elimination of Sireesha Bhagavatula on Sunday from the show, there are 10 singers contending to win the prestigious title. As we await another soulful weekend, let us meet the top 10 contestants of Indian Idol 12.

List of top 10 contestants in Indian Idol 12:

#1 Shanmukha Priya

Known for her exceptional operatic and yodelling skills, the seventeen-year-old from Vizag has been delivering power-packed performances every week. Bringing her unique twist to the tracks, Ms Priya adds zest to her songs.

#2 Nachiket Lele

Hailing from Maharashtra, Nachiket won the title of Zee Marathi’s SaReGaMaPa in 2018. Being a theatrical artist, the twenty-four-year-old is often seen enacting the roles while singing on the stage.

#3 Sayli Kishore Kambli

Coming from a humble background, Sayli’s father works as an ambulance driver. Defying the odds, she became the first contestant to earn entry into Indian Idol 12’s theatre round by winning a golden mic. With her consistent efforts, Sayli went on to cement her place in the show.

#4 Anjali Gaikwad

Notably the youngest contestant in this season, Ms Gaikwad is a trained Hindustani classical singer. Mentored by her father, who is a music teacher himself, the vocal range of the 15-year-old is lauded by the judges of Indian Idol 12.

#5 Md. Danish

Under the guidance of his grandfather, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, Danish took his baby steps towards singing when he was only four years old. He went on to garner fame on the reality singing competition, The Voice 2, where he was under the guidance of Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan who was one of the judges. Currently, at Indian Idol 12, his versatile singing has made him one of the favourites among the viewers.

#6 Ashish Kulkarni

Lined up for a job interview that offered him a salary of twenty-five thousand, Ashish Kulkarni from Pune chose his passion over the package and took part in Indian Idol 12. From melodious renditions like Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin to electrifying tracks like Kay Sera Sera, the singer has done them all.

#7 Arunita Kanjilal

The Kolkata singer had appeared on Zee Bangla TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2013 and won the competition. Known for her melodies tonal quality, Arunita is equally exceptional at playing musical instruments like Harmonium and Tanpura.

#8 Sawai Bhatt

Born in Gachchipura, a small village in Nagaur, Rajasthan, the singer could not afford formal musical training, owing to financial constraints. Honouring the regional tradition, Sawai’s qawwali songs won the hearts of judges and viewers alike.

#9 Nihal Tauro

With his sweet and effortless singing, Nihal joined the bandwagon of the singing reality show. Honing his skills, the Karnataka lad has established a name for himself, receiving accolades from the jury and the special guests.

#10 Pawandeep Rajan

This musical artist from Himachal Pradesh enjoys a huge fan base across the country. Showcasing the beauty of the tunes with his fresh vocals, which are reminiscent of the hills he comes from, Pawandeep stands at the forefront in the title race of Indian Idol 12.