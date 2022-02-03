On 3 February, 2022, Visakhapatnam District Collector, A Mallikarjuna, IAS, has visited Lambasingi and other agency areas. He has also visited the Thajangi Village and promised the development of tourist attractions around Visakhapatnam. Additionally, he toured the strawberry and vegetable farms around Lambasingi, and urged the farmers to multiple the crops. Collector Mallikarjuna inspected the agency areas such as Cheruvula Venam, G. Madugula, and Chintapalli. and promised to develop them.

The residents of Cheruvula Venam had requested the District Collector to develop the village, to which he has responded positively. The establishment of a school building, community hall, and an anganwadi facility were among the requests made by the villagers. As a part of his tour, he also visited the Community Hospital and inspected the various facilities available. Collector Mallikarjuna has interacted with the patients present in the general ward and questioned them regarding the quality of services at the hospital. Collector Mallikarjuna has also inaugurated the eco-pulping unit at G. Madugula.

Later, he has inspected the construction of the museum dedicated for freedom fighters at Thajangi Village and climbed the zip liner at Thajangi Reservoir. He has also visited the Lambasingi Village and toured the strawberry, broccoli, and zucchini farms. He instructed the authorities to encourage the farmers to increase strawberry and other vegetable cultivation, in Lambasingi. He has also ensured that the government will take steps for promotion and development the tourist attractions around Visakhapatnam.

Collector Mallikarjuna stayed at the Chintapalli Government Tribal Welfare Boys Ashram School on Wednesday night. As a part of his stay, he enjoyed a hearty meal with students and interacted with them. The girls of the Tribal Welfare School had performed the traditional Dhimsa dance for the collector. Later, he questioned the students regarding the facilities at the boys and girls homes, to which they pointed out the lack of a proper drinking water facility.