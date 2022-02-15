Following up on the mega project, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has called for an immediate course of action to ensure the Visakhapatnam Beach Road Corridor is identified as the best in the world. Connecting the National Highway no.16 to Visakhapatnam Port via Bhogapuram and Bheemunipatnam, the corridor aims to facilitate traffic to the proposed Bhogapuram International Airport. It also aims to simultaneously decrease the travel time between Visakhapatnam and the new airport. The project has been taken up by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The Chief Minister while participating in the road safety council meeting in the city, also called for measures to ensure special care on road designs. He ordered for the completion of the project at the earliest. The CM stated that ₹2,205 crores have been allocated for the construction and maintenance of roads in a year, a record in the history of the state.

The Visakhapatnam Beach Corridor aims to provide avenues of development for tourism, logistic hubs, rural and urban development projects and boost the service industry. It is aligned to be abutting the shoreline of the state making it a scenic drive for the commuters, while it also becomes the state’s road to development under the present government. With more than 300 acres of land being acquired for this project, it brings up speculations of whether the city will be considered as the state’s capital.

The proposed 6-lane road project by the VMRDA is expected to stretch over 20.2 km in length connecting some major villages like Kongavanipalem, Kancheru, Annavaram, Chippada, Mulakuddu, Kummaripalem, Bheemunipatnam, and others around Visakhapatnam. The proposed Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport is soon to begin work, and the CM aims to bring proper connectivity and ensure no hindrance in both projects.

The Chief Minister keeping in mind the poor conditions of highways in the state, has called to set up a road safety lead agency and a road safety fund. He also suggested cashless treatments for road accident victims and also support those who help road accident victims.

