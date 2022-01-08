Jindhagada is the highest peak in the Eastern Ghats with an elevation of 1,690 meters above sea level. On the same mountain range, with a difference of 20 meters in elevation, is the Armakonda peak. These twin peaks, Jindhagada – Armakonda, are located within the Araku Valley. The view of the valley from the hilltop is the most beautiful sceneries one can enjoy. This place is known for its rich flora and fauna throughout the year. During the winter season, many migrated birds can be spotted at this place.

How to reach the highest peak in the Eastern Ghats?

The Jindhagada- Armakonda peaks are situated near Olubidda village in the Hukumpet Mandal. One can reach this village using the route from Vizag to Madugula to Paderu to Dumbriguda on Araku Road. This is a three and half hour drive from Visakhapatnam covering 110 km by road. One can travel to Araku from Visakhapatnam by train and from the station, it is a 35 km drive to the hill (situated in Olubidda village). There are daily trains from Araku to Visakhapatnam starting at 7:00 am. The trekking distance, from the bottom of the hill, is 10 km and will take approximately two hours to reach the peak.

What is the best time to visit the highest peak in the Eastern Ghats?

September to February is the best time to visit the Jindhagada and Armakonda Hills and enjoy the bliss of nature. Additionally, December and January are the ideal months to go on a trek to the highest peak in the Eastern Ghats. One could see the nature at its best with the spectacular view of the valley and the misty clouds right from sunrise to the sunset. They can have a breathtaking view, at a height of 5,540 feet above sea level, from atop the Jindhagada Hill. The lush green plantations, on the two sides of the path uphill, will give you a pleasant outdoor experience. This is an ideal trekking destination for nature lovers with moderate difficulty.

Who are the local inhabitants?

The Dongria Kondh tribes reside in this region. The primary income for these tribal people is from the agriculture. They practice shifting, or slash-and-burn, cultivation. These Dongria tribes are also excellent fruit farmers. They worship their hills and have huge respect for Mother Nature.

All in all this is an ideal place for all nature lovers who are looking for a great outdoor experience. So pack your trekking gear and head to the highest peak in the Eastern Ghats.