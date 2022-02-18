One cannot ignore the beauty the coastline, by the Bay of Bengal, brings ashore. The East Coast has its fair share of tourist destinations situated right on the shore. Visakhapatnam, fondly known as Vizag, is the ‘Jewel of East Coast’ with a magnificent coastline extending over a length of 135 kilometres.

Many Vizagites find solace in these swaying palms, endless stretches of glittery sand, and smooth azure surf. A walk or drive along the entire stretch of RK Beach or Rushikonda Beach comes to mind when one thinks of Visakhapatnam. But that is just the tip of the iceberg. We have put together a list of 13 tranquil beaches in and around Visakhapatnam to plan your next beach picnic or vacation.

Here is a list of the 13 beaches in and around Visakhapatnam.

#1 Rama Krishna Beach

The Rama Krishna Beach (RK Beach) is known to be the most happening place in the city. It honours the city’s heritage by featuring historical relics such as World War II bunk, Victory at Sea Memorial and museums such as the world-famous INS Kursura Submarine Museum , Visakha M useum, TU 142 Aircraft M useum and the newly added Sea Harrier Museum. The Visakhapatnam Port and the Dolphin Nose on one side and the Lighthouse on the other encompass the glory of this beach. Numerous star hotels and cafes with a marvellous sea view and the street food by the beach attract throngs of residents and tourists. Do not forget to pay your respects at the splendid Kali Temple. This beach hosts multiple events, exhibitions and rallies. It is a treat for the eyes to watch all the dog owners nearby walk their pets and socialise. Many localities visit this beach for morning yoga and jogging.

#2 Mangamaripeta Beach

Mangamaripeta Beach, also known as Thotlakonda Beach, is less popular compared to the other beaches in Vizag. Every trip to Thotlakonda Hill should include a stop at this beach to see its pristine expanses. Here you can witness the beautiful natural arch, which is rapidly gaining popularity. Although it is only 15 km from the heart of the city, there is no urban disturbance. The Buddhist sites atop Thotlakonda Hill are just as calm as this beach.

#3 Rushikonda beach

Rushikonda Beach, located on the outskirts of the city, is a very scenic and popular beach. The USP (unique selling point) of this beach is that it has something for everyone; some relax in the tranquil atmosphere of this beach, while others participate in the adventurous water sports offered, such as scuba diving, paramotoring, speedboating, and jet skiing.

#4 Bheemli Beach

Bheemunipatnam Beach, also known as Bheemili Beach, is a beautiful place, north of Vizag. Located 24 km from the city, the long drive to this beach offers a respite from the city’s traffic woes and hubbub. This stretch of seashore is adorned with the star hotel, Novotel Bheemli, which has an infinity pool. This beach also has some history to it as it was an important trading link along the East Coast, during the Dutch period. Bheemili had one of the most prominent Dutch settlements in India at the time. With a two-day ‘Bheemili Utsav’ celebration in the Bheemunipatnam town of Visakhapatnam District, this road strip is also an eventful one. #5 Sagar Nagar Beach Sagar Nagar Beach is 7 km from the heart of the city. The blue water on the beach gives scenic views in the noontime which gradually appears greenish-blue in the evening times. This beach is less crowded during weekdays compared to the weekends. It is a great spot as there is ample space to park your vehicles. Be sure to catch the sunrise here and truly absorb the beauty of this city on the east coast in its truest form. Although the sea is not rough, swimming and surfing are not recommended.

#6 Yarada Beach Yarada Beach is one of the secluded beaches in Visakhapatnam that offers much-needed tranquility and relaxation no matter what time you arrive. This beach, located on the other side of Dolphin Hill, is not easily accessible to city dwellers, but it is worth the trip. The ride to this magnificent beach via Dolphin Hill provides some breathtaking views of the sea as well as the city. This beach is a 25 km drive from the heart of the city and the topmost choice for a peaceful weekend getaway. #7 Seethapalem Beach

Seethapalem, another faraway beach , is about 2 hours away from Visakhapatnam . This beach has many distinct features, ranging from cliffs to rock stacks in the water. One can make a day of it and have a

proper picnic here, and end the day with a spectacular sunset. T he pale yellow sand on the beach is dotted with lush greenery at some parts here.

#8 Appikonda Beach

Appikonda Beach is a 45-minute drive from Visakhapatnam, and is well-known for its Shiva temple. The beach houses a life-size Nandi carved out of black stone. With a rugged coast, the beach is small and uncrowded. This is the best place to go on a one-day trip if you like to sit back and relax.

#9 Divis Beach

The Divis Beach popularly known as Divis Bridge is located near Avanthi College, Tagarapuvalasa. The bridge was built well into the sea and is operated and run by Divis Laboratories. This aesthetic tourist destination is sought after for pre-wedding photoshoots, film shootings and your Instagram-worthy pictures. This beach is 35 kilometres from the city. One can go beach hopping by driving along the shore and ending their journey at Divis Beach.

#10 Thantadi Beach

Thantadi B each is the perfect combination of man-made and natural beauty, owing to the unique black sand beach set against the magnificent backdrop of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited ( NTPC) industrial architecture. It is a 60 km drive from the heart of the city. In the route, one will pass through vast stretches of paddy fields and small ponds. There is a small bridge near this beach as well.

#11 Muthyalammapalem

Mutyalammapalem Beach is known for its stunning backdrop of Syamala Konda Hill and lush forests. This beach is located in Cheepurupalle Village, near Visakhapatnam. The beach is not frequented by visitors, due to its remote location. One can always see anchored boats on the beach.

#12 Lawsons Bay Beach

Lawsons Bay Beach is an extension to the RK beach. This is a calmer beach compared to the much crowded Rushikonda and RK beaches The sea is crystal clear and is ideal for relaxing near the cliffside. This is the preferred beach by many morning walkers. There are several restaurants and cafes on this coastline.

#13 Gangavaram Beach

Gangavaram Beach is widely known for its scenic beauty and village-like bustling culture. This is one of the beaches in Visakhapatnam with a port. The beach is surrounded by huge and shady palm trees, that offer shelter to the visitors. If you like to trek, there is a hill for trekking with moderate difficulty. It is a 45 km drive from the city. One can visit this place early in the morning and watch the solid sunset after the trek.

