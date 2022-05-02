On Saturday, 30 April 2022, a team of police from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan arrested a local of Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, for allegedly organizing cybercrime. The accused was identified as P Vishnu Murthy alias Sagar, a 28-year-old computer engineer. As per the police reports, the accused has tried to cheat and blackmail political leaders from Rajasthan, claiming himself as a close associate of the Chief Minister. It was said that Sagar has demanded a sum of Rs 20 lakh from Tijara MLA Sandeep Kumar through call.

The MLA has approached the Rajasthan Police by suspecting some foul play and raised a complaint against the anonymous caller claiming himself as an employee at the Rajasthan CM’s office. Based on this complaint, the Rajasthan Police have traced the accused and arrived here in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. He was found to be a resident of the Srinagar area, under the Gajuwaka Police Station limits. The accused was immediately taken into custody and taken to Rajasthan on a transit warrant.

Later, it was learnt that the accused was earlier involved in other cybercrime cases in Visakhapatnam. Reportedly, he duped political leaders of Andhra Pradesh and other states of Rs 2 crores.

