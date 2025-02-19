As Vizagites, if we had a penny for every time we came across our city being introduced like this: “Visakhapatnam (Vizag), famous for its picturesque beaches…,” we would be rich. Undoubtedly, beautiful blue beaches are a trademark of Vizag, and they’ve captured the admiring eyes of many across the world—but isn’t there more to the city than its seas? Definitely! Here are 8 other things Visakhapatnam is famous for:

1. Simhachalam Temple

If not for its beaches, Vizag is renowned for its verdant hills—and none is more significant than the hill that houses the revered Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple at Simhachalam. This ancient temple, dedicated to the lion-man incarnation of Vishnu, is one of the 32 Narasimha temples in Andhra Pradesh and is famous for its architectural brilliance.

The word Simhachalam translates to “the hill of the lion” (with “Simha” meaning lion and “Achala” meaning hill). Nestled 244 meters above sea level, the temple is surrounded by lush mango, jackfruit, and pineapple plantations. Its intricate stone carvings reflect the unparalleled craftsmanship of the artisans from that era.

Every May, thousands gather for the Chandana Yatra festival when the deity’s sandal paste covering is ceremoniously removed. With inscriptions dating back to AD 1098 from the Chola King Kulottunga-I and significant contributions from the Eastern Ganga and Vijayanagara dynasties, Simhachalam is not just a spiritual centre but a historical treasure as well.

2. Etikoppaka Toys

On the banks of the Varaha River lies the quaint village of Etikoppaka in Vizag, famous for its traditional lacquer-coated wooden toys. These Etikoppaka Bommalu reflect the simplicity and innocence of rural life and are crafted using a 400-year-old eco-friendly process called “Tharini.”

The toys are GI-tagged today and are celebrated for their bright colours, rounded edges, and natural dyes, making them safe and durable playthings for children. Beyond toys, they are also sought after as home décor, utility items, and gifts. Etikoppaka’s legacy was even showcased at India’s 76th Republic Day Parade on Andhra Pradesh’s tableau.

3. Erra Matti Dibbalu

Vizag’s Erra Matti Dibbalu (Red Sand Dunes) are a unique geological wonder and one of India’s few recognized geo-heritage sites. These deeply gullied dunes, formed by wind and sea action, are a rarity in nature. Their red colour is the result of a process known as ferrugination, making the site visually striking.

Similar formations are rare, with only three known sites in South Asia: Tamil Nadu’s Teri Sands, Erra Matti Dibbalu in Vizag, and one in Sri Lanka. This site holds immense cultural and heritage value, making it a must-visit destination.

4. Araku Valley

Though now part of the Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Araku Valley remains synonymous with Vizag as a popular getaway. Located 111 km from the city, Araku’s cool weather, coffee plantations, tribal culture, and waterfalls make it an irresistible escape. Often dubbed the “Ooty of Andhra,” the train ride from Vizag to Araku is a mesmerizing journey through the scenic Eastern Ghats.

Araku’s lush greenery includes the Anantagiri and Sunkrimetta Reserved Forests, offering nature lovers and tourists a visual treat. Whether it’s the coffee or the cascading waterfalls, Araku’s charm never fails to captivate.

5. Buddhist Complexes

One of the things Vizag is famous for is the remnants of Buddhism in the city, which flourished here centuries ago. Left behind were a number of remarkable Buddhist sites. Notable complexes in and near the city include Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, Pavuralakonda, Bojjannakonda, and Salihundam.

Bavikonda, believed to be one of Asia’s oldest and most sacred Buddhist centers, is home to the world’s largest monolithic stupa at 64 feet tall and one of the smallest at just 50×2 feet. Renowned preachers like Nagarjuna and Aryadeva are said to have visited these sites, emphasizing Vizag’s historical significance in spreading Buddhism.

6. Seafood

No coastal town is complete without its seafood, and Vizag’s food culture is defined by its fresh ocean catch. From Royyala Iguru (best enjoyed at Raju Gari Dhaba) to Vanjaram Fry, Vizag’s seafood is a tasty, spicy, and thrilling affair. Head to the Night Food Court for a street-style seafood adventure, or one of these restaurants in Vizag that have a great seafood selection. When in the city, one must not miss a visit to the harbour to witness the bustling trade of fish and prawns.

While the beaches may take centre stage in Visakhapatnam, these are some of the other things that make this city famous! The next time someone asks what makes Vizag great beyond the sea, you’ll have plenty to say!

.Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related articles.