Grandeur marked the Navahnika Salakatla Brahmotsavam, a nine-day religious event, at Tirumala on Friday (4 October) evening. As a part of the festivities, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Tirumala along with his family at night and presented silk clothes (pattu vastralu) to the Lord.

The Chief Minister was received by TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, additional Executive Officer Ch Venkata Choudary and others with all temple honours.

Chandrababu Naidu later visited Ranganayakula mandapam amid chants of Vedic hymns where he was given the Srivari prasadam. The Chief Minister stayed for the night at Tirumala.

Earlier, Dwajarohanam, a flag hoisting ceremony, was performed marking the beginning of the annual Brahmotsavam. During the ritual, a flag with an imprint of Garuda is hoisted on dwajasthambham amid temple drum beats.

The Brahmotsavams will come to an end on 12 October with ‘Chakrasnanam’. During the days of the Brahmotsavam, the Tirumala temple town wears a festive look as devotees in large numbers throng the hilltop to have the darshan of the Lord.

Generally, Garuda vahanam ritual, slated for 8 October, draws huge crowd and there will be a heavy rush everywhere in the city on the day.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu