The Supreme Court, which resumed hearing on the Tirupati Laddu row on 4 October 2024, directed an independent probe into the allegations that animal fat was mixed with ghee used in the making of the Tirupati Laddu. The probe team will consist of two CBI officers, two police officials from the State and an official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The court, during its earlier hearing on 30 September, faulted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making remarks that animal fat was mixed in the ghee used for making the laddu without any evidence. It observed that the Chief Minister made the statement even without waiting for the report of the SIT constituted by the government. The remarks of the Chief Minister triggered a row and led to a debate at the national level.

Former TTD chairman Y V Subbareddy and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moved the Supreme Court on the issue.

The TDP welcomed the Supreme Court directive on the issue of the Tirupati Laddu row. Reacting to the court ruling, TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram said the government wants to bring out the truth and punish the guilty who hurt the sentiments of crores of people.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu