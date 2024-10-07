With the introduction of wildcards, Bigg Boss now promises even more wild humour and entertainment. It will be exciting to see how the OGs and Royals clash in the upcoming episodes. Here’s a sneak peek at today’s episode, as shown in the recently released promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

Silly Jokes and Dishes:

The promo highlights the Royals as they manage the ration situation in the house. Silly jokes and humorous moments are shared, bringing laughs from the housemates and the audience. With the title of “Non-stop Entertainment,” today’s episode promises endless fun for viewers. The wildcards overshadow the OGs, adding more drama to the house.

Nominations and Drama:

As is tradition on Mondays, this week’s episode is nomination day. The Royals expose public opinion during the nominations, stirring up tension in the house. In the promo, the wildcards target Seetha, Yashmi, Vishnu Priya, and Prithvi, sparking arguments and heated discussions. This nomination is going to be intense and provide a good amount of entertainment for the audience.

According to the promo, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is sure to deliver limitless entertainment, filled with exciting tasks, drama, and jaw-dropping twists, in today’s episode. The show is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss updates.