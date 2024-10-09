Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who met Union Steel and Industries Minister Kumaraswamy as a part of his two-day tour in Delhi, said that he sought a permanent solution for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue.

Addressing the media in Delhi where he called on the Prime Minister and several Union Ministers, Chandrababu Naidu said he brought to the notice of the Union Minister that the people in the region have an emotional connection with the plant.

On the connectivity to the Bhogapuram airport, the Chief Minister said the beach road to the airport would be expanded. “We will plan in such a way that the air passengers will have transport options like highway, beach road and metro to reach the airport.” When it was discussed with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, he responded positively, said the Chief Minister.

Blaming the previous YSRCP government for delay in work on the Vizag railway zone, Chandrababu Naidu said the alliance government has allotted the required land paving the way for the construction of office buildings for the zone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone for it, he added.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, who was also present during the talks between Chandrababu Naidu and Kumaraswamy, said the Minister responded positively on the steel plant issue. With regard to the steel plant issue, the MP said that work on it would begin in December.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu