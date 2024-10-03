Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh, who is the new Chairman of the Central Railway Parliamentary Committee, announced that a Bhoomi Puja will soon take place for the establishment of the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam. Visiting the city for the first time since assuming his new role as the Chairman of the Central Railway Parliamentary Committee, CM Ramesh was greeted with a warm reception by party members at the airport.

He stated that the necessary land for the railway zone headquarters and related infrastructure had been allocated under the leadership of CM Chandrababu.

He said that the foundation stone ceremony will be scheduled shortly. This news comes as a relief to railway users in the North Andhra region, who have been eagerly waiting for the zone’s activation for over five years.

In addition to benefiting North Andhra, CM Ramesh assured that he would focus on advancing railway projects across the state. Among those welcoming him were Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, former BJP Legislative Council Member PVN Madhav, and other BJP state leaders.

Earlier this month, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had also announced that a Bhoomi Puja of the new South Coast Railway Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam would take place soon. He had expressed that the event would likely happen between Dussehra and Diwali. “The issue of the lands has been cleared in the last three months. We have handed over the land to the Indian Railways as per their wishes,” he had said.

