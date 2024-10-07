Monday is here, which means it’s time for another new OTT release update. In this OTT releases this week, Raj Kumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s global hit, Stree 2 and Peyton List’s Girl Haunts Boy redefine the way we see love, and promise to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster like never before! Check where and when you can watch these OTT releases.

1. Stree 2

Picking up from where it was left off in 2018, Vicky’s “Sachi Mohabbat” is back in Chanderi, and so is a new “aafath”. A powerful supernatural creature is abducting women, brainwashing men, and creating a highly patriarchal society in the village. Vicky and his friends have to come together again to fight this new trouble, forming an unexpected new alliance. Can this alliance stop the monster who is threatening the peace and harmony of Chanderi?

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release date: October 11

2. Sarfira

Vir Mhatre, a resident of a village near Jarandeshwar, is determined to start an airline for common people at the lowest prices. With bigshots trying to crush his big dreams and clip his wings, he is fighting against the “cost and caste barrier” in the country. Will he ever be able to get into the aviation game and help the people touch the sky?

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: October 11

3. Raat Jawaan Hai

Radhika, Avinash and Suman, a group of friends, are trying to do their best as good parents. But as much as they love their kids, this group of friends also wants to live their adulthood and make some valuable moments for themselves. However, being a full-time parent doesn’t really cater to their dreams. Can this trio find solace in each other and make the most of their adulthood?

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Release date: October 11

4. Lonely Planet

Katherine Loewe, a novelist facing writer’s block, retreats to Morocco hoping to get some fresh air. While she struggles to complete her novel, she gets acquainted with a young man which turns into a life-altering love affair.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: October 11

5. Girl Haunts Boy

Cole and his mom move into a new home after the death of his father. Soon, he finds out that their new place is haunted by a 17-year-old ghost since 1920. The boundaries between the living and dead blur as a slow romance blooms between these two.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: October 10

6. Starting 5

Starting 5 takes viewers behind the scenes of professional basketball, following five NBA stars- LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Throughout the 2023-24 season. In ten episodes, the series highlights their challenges and achievements, from James’s enduring pursuit of dominance to Edwards’s rise as a young star. Butler’s leadership, Sabonis’s role in the Kings’ resurgence, and Tatum’s drive for another Celtics championship are all explored with unprecedented access, revealing the personal sacrifices and pressures of NBA stardom.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: October 9

With a blend of heart-warming narratives, supernatural drama and realistic stories this week’s OTT releases are packed with full-on entertainment. Let us know which one of these you are eagerly waiting for!

