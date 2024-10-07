The ‘Subhojanam’ services at KGH in Visakhapatnam have been expanded with provision of a dining hall. Food can be served to over 150 persons at the newly built shelter. It was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas on 7 October 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said he would make all efforts for further development of the hospital. He lauded the services of the Harekrishna Movement, which in association with the Touchstone Charities, built the shelter.

The two organisations launched ‘Subhojanam’ facility at the hospital, KGH, 11 years ago and have been serving food to the attendants of patients for just Rs 10 each. However, as there was no dining hall, Harekrishna Movement came forward and built the shelter. Facilities like hand wash and drinking water were also provided.

Hospital superintendent Sivananda, corporator Appalaratnam, Alliance leaders and others were present.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.