The East Coast Railway has introduced revised arrival timings for several train services at Visakhapatnam Railway Station. These updates, which come into effect in October 2024, will impact a range of superfast, express, and passenger trains arriving at Visakhapatnam from across the country. Take a look at the revised timings of trains below:

Train no 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Super Fast

Scheduled arrival- 4:10 am

Revised arrival- 4:20 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 22848 Lokmanya Tilak-Visakhapatnam Super Fast

Scheduled arrival- 5:00 am

Revised arrival- 5:10 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 22 October.

Train no 12728 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Super Fast

Scheduled arrival- 5:45 am

Revised arrival- 5:55 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express

Scheduled arrival- 6:25 am

Revised arrival- 6:40 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Super Fast

Scheduled arrival- 7:40 am

Revised arrival- 7:50 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam Super Fast

Scheduled arrival- 8:10 am

Revised arrival- 8:20 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 201612 Nanded-Visakhapatnam Super Fast

Scheduled arrival- 9:10 am

Revised arrival- 9:20 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 20 October.

Train no 08531 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam Passenger

Scheduled arrival- 9:20 am

Revised arrival- 9:30 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam Express

Scheduled arrival- 9:30 am

Revised arrival- 9:40 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 18574 Bhagat-ki-Kothi-Visakhapatnam Express

Scheduled arrival- 9:50 am

Revised arrival- 10:00 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 19 October.

Train no 08503 Bhawanipatna-Visakhapatnam Passenger

Scheduled arrival- 10:30 am

Revised arrival- 10:10 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 20804 Gandhidham Jn-Visakhapatnam Super Fast

Scheduled arrival- 10:10 am

Revised arrival-10:20 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 18529 Durg-Visakhapatnam Express

Scheduled arrival- 10:20 am

Revised arrival-10:30 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Super Fast

Scheduled arrival- 10:30 am

Revised arrival-10:40 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 20 October.

Train no 18520 Lokmanya Tilak-Visakhapatnam Passenger

Scheduled arrival- 10:40 am

Revised arrival-10:50 am

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 12804 Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn-Visakhapatnam Super Fast

Scheduled arrival- 2:15 pm

Revised arrival-2:45 pm

The change in timings will be in effect from 20 October.

Train no 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger

Scheduled arrival- 6:40 pm

Revised arrival- 7:00 pm

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 08552 Kirndul-Visakhapatnam Passenger

Scheduled arrival- 8:20 pm

Revised arrival- 8:45 pm

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger

Scheduled arrival- 8:20 pm

Revised arrival- 9:00 pm

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 20834 Secunderabad Jn-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat

Scheduled arrival- 11:31 pm

Revised arrival- 11:35 pm

The change in timings will be in effect from 15 October.

Train no 18568 Kolam Jn-Visakhapatnam Express

Scheduled arrival- 11:40 pm

Revised arrival-11:45 pm

The change in timings will be in effect from 18 October.

The revised train arrival timings at Visakhapatnam Station, effective from mid-October 2024, are a part of the ongoing efforts by the East Coast Railway to optimise train services. Make sure to verify the updated timings through official railway apps or helplines before your departure to avoid any last-minute surprises.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.