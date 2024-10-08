The much-awaited work on the Visakhapatnam railway zone (South Coastal Railway) is likely to commence in December this year. Hinting at it, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in New Delhi separately on 7 October, said foundation-stone for the main office building of the railway zone in Visakhapatnam would be laid in December.

In a tweet after meeting the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said his talks with Modi were fruitful and several issues were discussed during the meeting. Chandrababu Naidu said the railways would invest over Rs 73,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister informed Modi that the Andhra -2047 vision document was being prepared for the development of the State on the lines of the Vikasita Bharat -2047 vision document and sought central support to achieve the goal.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister also sought the continuation of the Waltair division in Visakhapatnam and laying of new railway line between Visakhapatnam and Amaravati. He also sought liberal aid from the Centre for the completion of the Polavaram project.

According to a statement issued later by the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office), the Prime Minister responded positively to the issues brought to his notice by Chandrababu Naidu. The Chief Minister briefed the alliance MPs about the issues he discussed with the Prime Minister.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu