On 10 October, a discussion was held between the Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association (APHA) and the members of the Swiggy food delivery app. The discussion ended with a successful withdrawal of the boycott of Swiggy in Andhra Pradesh.

Previously this month, The APHA held a meeting with Zomato and Swiggy to address concerns faced by restaurant owners. While Zomato agreed to bring forward favourable policies for the restaurant owners, Swiggy remained inflexible and refused the terms and conditions provided by APHA.

Hoteliers were disappointed by this reaction of Swiggy and alleged that Swiggy started with zero commission, but gets up to 30% commission now. State President R V Swamy also mentioned that the owners were losing 40% to 60% of their menu prices due to the “unethical practices of Swiggy”. Moreover, the discounts are applied to their menus without the consent of the owner.

As a result, a few restaurants felt targeted by these discounts and alleged that they were losing their revenues. Thus, APHA made an announcement that restaurants from all over AP would boycott Swiggy starting October 14.

However, the Hoteliers have now called off the boycott of Swiggy in Andhra Pradesh as the app agreed to meet the conditions set forth by APHA and be on common grounds. Swiggy agreed to all of the 12 issues raised by the hotelier’s body. With Zomato and Swiggy agreeing to co-operate, R V Swamy and Vijayawada Hotel’s Association Convener P V Ramana said that both of these platforms will implement the agreed-upon conditions from 1 November in Andhra Pradesh.

