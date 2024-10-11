A woman died on the spot in a road accident near Zoo Park in Visakhapatnam on 11 October. According to reports, the accident occurred when a vehicle hit the two-wheeler on which the woman was going.

The body was sent to KGH in Visakhapatnam for post-mortem examination, the identity of the woman in the accident, and other details are yet to be known.

Body found

In another incident, a body was found floating in sea waters at Appu Ghar Beach in Visakhapatnam on 11 October morning. Lifeguards Pavan Kumar, Naveen and Bujji of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), who noticed the body, brought it to the shore and handed it over to the police, according to a statement issued by GVMC Additional Commissioner D V Ramana Murthy.

The details of the drowned person are yet to be ascertained. Despite measures by the GVMC for the safety of tourists, unfortunately, some visitors get drowned at sea while taking baths.

The lifeguards, appointed by the corporation, keep a vigil round the clock to check drowning incidents, according to the GVMC official. Last month, lifeguards rescued two tourists from drowning at RK Beach. A group of five friends visited the beach for fun and two of them, while swimming, were pulled in by waves.

