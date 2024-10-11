Cooking oil in all shops in the AP will be sold at reduced rates from 11 October to this month’s end in view of the festive season, according to Minister for Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar.

The Minister has directed traders in the State to sell palm olein and sunflower oil at Rs 110 and Rs 124 a litre respectively. Consumers can buy three-litre palm olein and one-litre sunflower oil on a ration card at a reduced price.

Prices of edible oil have increased to Rs 20 per litre after the Central government increased the import duty on crude and refined oil. To ease the burden on people during this festive season, the alliance government in the State has decided to sell edible oil at reduced rates.

AP traders have been warned against selling the cooking oil at a higher rate. They have been asked to strictly follow the rates fixed by the government.

Meanwhile, tomatoes are being sold at the bazaars at a subsidised rate as the price has gone through the roof. While it is sold at Rs 80 to Rs 100 a kg at the open market and departmental stores, the delicious commodity is available at Rs 50 a kg at the bazaars.

Prices of other vegetables in the market are also on the rise with some varieties like capsicum, bitter guard (small) and beans crossing the Rs 100 mark in the open market.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu