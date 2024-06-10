With multiple movies and shows releasing across platforms, it gets difficult to keep track and settle on a worthwhile film or show to tune into. But, don’t you worry! We’ve put together a list of OTT releases coming out this week on streaming platforms in India. Check these out when you’re in the mood to kick back and relax!

1. Presumed Innocent

When a prosecutor becomes a suspect in the horrific murder case of his colleague, chaos strikes Chicago’s prosecuting attorney’s office. This upcoming legal thriller series based on Scott Turow’s novel of the same name is expected to become a crowd favourite!

Release Date: June 12

Where to watch: Apple TV

2. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

After part 1 of Bridgerton’s third season left fans waiting with bated breath, part 2 is finally releasing this week! Part 1 ended with Penelope receiving two marriage proposals on the same night. Fans can’t wait to find out what part 2 has in store!

Release Date: June 13

Where to watch: Netflix

3. The Boys Season 4

Season 4 of this satirical superhero TV series is dropping soon and fans can’t keep calm! With the ending of season 3 keeping fans up at night, season 4 has some much-needed answers in store, offering fans some respite! Get ready to delve into another roller coaster of a season!

Release Date: June 13

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Maharaj

This Bollywood movie starring Junaid Khan is based on a real-life court case where an ambitious journalist raises questions about a spiritual leader’s excessive control over his followers. Watch this gripping drama to find out how the case plays out!

Release date: June 14

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

This TV series delves into the mysteries of the thousands of terracotta warriors that guarded the first Chinese emperor’s tomb. Using archaeological evidence, this show tells us the warriors’ story which has always been a mystery. Tune in for an intriguing watch!

Release date: June 12

Where to watch: Netflix

From thrillers to period dramas, this list has it all! So, tune into any of these new releases dropping across OTT platforms in India this week and binge away!

PS: It’s Pride Month! If you’re looking for something to watch to get into the spirits – here are our top Pride Month watches!