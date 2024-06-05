As Pride Month is here, we have curated a list of underrated queer movies and TV shows for you to watch. Although we have all watched the more famous shows and movies like Heartstopper and Call Me By Your Name, these less popular ones are often overlooked. So, here’s are some LGBTQIA+ unpopular movies and TV shows to ring in pride month with:

1. Tales of the City

This 10-part series, inspired by the novels of Armistead Maupin, revolves around the community of people living in Anna Madrigal’s boarding house turned apartment complex and their complicated lives. It follows the return of Mary Ann, an ex-resident and her reunion with her friends, her relationship with her daughter and the events that lead up to the revelation of Madrigal’s past.

2. Feel Good

Feel Good is a British comedy-drama that revolves around Mae, a recovering addict and comedian and their relationship with their girlfriend, George, a school teacher. The show explores their evolving relationship, Mae’s battle with addiction, its impact on every aspect of their life, George’s exploration of her sexuality, and how they navigate their lives together.

3. Love, Simon

This US teen drama follows the story of Simon, a closeted teen. The plot revolves around Simon’s journey of coming to terms with his identity and his attempts to navigate it when a classmate threatens to out him to his family and friends after coming across Simon’s chats with his anonymous crush.

4. Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is a Bollywood comedy-drama starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkumar Rao. It narrates the story of two closeted individuals who enter into a marriage of convenience and their attempts to navigate their individual romantic relationships while keeping their sexualities hidden from their families.

5. Happiest Season

This US romantic-comedy film narrates the story of Harper, a closeted lesbian who takes her girlfriend, Abby, home for Christmas, under the guise of them being close friends. The plot revolves around her attempts to hide her sexuality from her family while ensuring it doesn’t affect her relationship with Abby.

6. Portrait of a lady on fire

This French historical romantic drama, set in the eighteenth century, narrates the story of Maraianne, a painter who was commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of an aristocratic woman, Heloise. The film explores the relationship these women develop and the agony of having to be separated.

7. Paris is burning

This is a documentary that chronicles New York’s drag culture in the 80s. It features footage of ball competitions, voguing and interviews with drag queens who were part of the drag scene in the 1980s. It also touches upon issues like racism, homophobia and transphobia, making it a very informative and intriguing watch.

8. You can live forever

Following the death of her father, a lesbian teen is sent to live in a Jesovah’s Witness community. Soon, she falls in love with the daughter of the congregation’s leader and thus begins their affair. The film explores their relationship with each other, with their families and how they navigate their love for each other when it is met with nonacceptance.

With interesting plots, brilliant storytelling and well-written characters, these films offer masterful portrayals of the lives of queer people. Tune into these movies and TV shows this pride month for an enriching cinematic experience!

