The month of June is noted as the Pride month worldwide, celebrating different genders, demanding equality, stature and acknowledgment. The social stigma surrounding the LGBTQ+ community has been prominent in society for a long time. Most of the time, the feeling of homosexuality is labeled as a disease. It is only with time and proper understanding that we fight the stigma, and normalise homosexuality. When it comes to the representation of the LGBTQ+ community, only a handful of movies are available. Often stereotyped in mainstream movies, the characters hardly get a chance for actual representation. But times have changed and more and more creators come up with characters that represent the LGBTQ community. While films, in general, add a broad perspective, watching these movies this pride month on your OTT platforms will pave the way for appreciating all communities.

Yo! Vizag lists out 10 movies that depicted the LGBTQ+ community beautifully and realistically on the screen.

#1 Aligarh

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkumar Rao in the lead roles, Aligarh was based on a true story. Bajpayee played the role of Ramchandra Siras, an author and professor at Aligarh Muslim University. The 2015 movie was directed by Hansal Mehta (creator of Scam 1992). Sadly, this gem of a movie performed badly at the box office and was a losing venture. The movie received a standing ovation at the Busan International Film Festival. It was also the opening movie at the 17th Jio MAMI Film Festival.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#2 Loev

A movie that never got its theatrical release is the 2015 romance drama, Loev. The movie eventually streamed on the OTT platform. The movie deals with the story of two friends, played by Dhruv Ganesh and Shiv Pandit, as they set out on a trip and explore their relationship. It was Dhruv Ganesh’s last movie, as he succumbed to tuberculosis before the release. Loev deliberately spelled wrong, is a perfect and sweet representation of the LGBTQ+ community.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#3 Bombay Talkies

The 2013 anthology movie, Bombay Talkies, released as a movie celebrating both the 100th year of Indian Cinema and the wake of the modern era in Bollywood. The short stories were directed by some of the accomplished directors in Bollywood and also starred some of the great performers. ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ the opening short story was directed by Karan Johar. Starring Randeep Hooda and Saqib Saleem, the movie represented the gay relationship. Bombay Talkies premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#4 Margarita With A Straw

The 2014 Shonali Bose directorial, Margarita With A Straw, was a coming of age, with natural complexes. Kalki Koechlin played the role of an Indian teen with cerebral palsy, as she explores the idea of love and relationship. Koechlin won a National Award for her performance in the movie. The movie treated a lesbian relationship with utmost love. Sayani Gupta and Revathi also played the leading roles. This is one of the must-watch Indian movies this pride month and is available for streaming on OTT platform.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#5 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

One of the biggest releases during the 2020 pandemic was Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. Ayushmann Khurrana with all his quirkiness, played the role of a gay man, fighting to be accepted by his boyfriend’s family. The family drama pride month film is a hilarious yet sentimental take on LGBTQ+ relationships. The movie also featured Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, and Jitendra Kumar in prominent roles.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#6 Super Deluxe

Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal of a transgender woman Shilpa is a treat to watch and makes Super Deluxe one of the best movies to watch this pride month which you can on an OTT platform. There was complexity and artistry in his character and Sethupsthi excelled in the performance. He was also listed in Film Companion’s 100 greatest performances of the decade. Super Deluxe was screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. The 2019 Tamil language movie also starred Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, and Ramya Krishnan in the leads.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#7 Angry Indian Goddesses

Written and directed by Pan Nalin, Angry Indian Goddesses was not only a representation role for the LGBTQ+ community but so much more. The movie dealt with the concepts of feminism. The movie was screened at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. The movie starred Sandhya Mridul, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sarah-Jane Dias, Anushka Manchanda, Amrit Maghera, and Rajshri Deshpande.

Where to watch – Netflix

#8 Evening Shadows

Due to its subject, Evening Shadows had a limited theatrical release. Although the movie was quite a success at the International Film Festivals as it won 24 International Awards. The 2018 movie, presented a story of a conservative family as they struggled to come to terms when their son comes out as gay. This makes it into the pride month films for the broad-minded attitude it attributes

Where To Watch – Netflix

#9 Kapoor and Sons

Karan Johar’s family drama Kapoor and Sons was an honest portrayal of a dysfunctional family and the film is perfect to watch as a pride month movie. The movie handled multiple themes. Fawad Khan played the role of a gay man. An accomplished ideal son, loved by the parents, yet hiding his sexuality for the fear of being outcasted. A character every LGBTQ+ person would be able to relate to.

Where To Watch – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

#10 I Am

A 2010 anthology movie of 4 short stories, was based on real lives, with each short story interconnected with another. The movie was financed via public donations for its production cost. The short story ‘Omar’ dealt with a gay relationship played by Rahul Bose as Jai Gowda and Arjun Mathur as Omar. The story is based on when the outdated Section 377 was still legal.

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video