Valentine’s Day is globally celebrated as the day of love. It is the occasion where a person expresses their love to the special someone in their lives. In support of the LGBTQ community a number of film makers have created movies wherein the main characters have been able to express their feelings with freedom. Many of these movies have mirrored the social stigma the protagonists have faced in being accepted. Go ahead and watch few of the best LGBTQ movies streaming across OTT platforms.

This Valentine’s Day, here is a list of best LGBTQ movies that are in line with the changing times.

#1 Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is Hindi film starring Anshuman Jha, and Zareen Khan. The film also stars Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Nitin Sharma in supporting roles. This film is produced by First Ray Films, and directed by Harish Vyas. The story is based on the friendship that builds between a gay man and a lesbian women.

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

#2 Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a Hindi romantic comedy drama starring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Raj Kummar Rao in lead roles. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra, Abhishek Duhan, Madhumalti Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Brijendra Kala, Alka Kaushal, and Kanwaljit Singh in supporting roles. The plot revolves around a Punjabi girl, who is under pressure from her father to get married to a boy.

Streaming on: Netflix

#3 Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name is a coming of age romantic drama film starring Timothée Chalamet, and Armie Hammer in lead roles. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino. This movie is based on a novel of the same title by André Aciman. The film portrays the romantic relationship between a 17-year-old, Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate-student assistant to Elio’s father Samuel (Michael Stuhlbarg), an archaeology professor.

Streaming on: Netflix

#4 Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is Hindi drama romance directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film is based on a body builder who falls in love with a Zumba teacher. And then confusion stirs when the trainer reveals that she is a transwoman. The film was a huge box office success.

Streaming on: Netflix

#5 Super Deluxe

Super Deluxe is a Tamil movie starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi’s portrays the role of a transgender woman. There was complexity and artistry in his character and Sethupathi excelled in the performance. Super Deluxe was screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Streaming on: Netflix

#6 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

This Hindi rom-com, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, in which the protagonist suffers from erectile dysfunction. It is revealed in this movie that he is in love with another man. The plot unfolds around their struggle to make their conservative family accept the fact they are gay. This movie was directed by Hitesh Kevalya.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video