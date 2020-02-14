Being Single: 9 GIFs that show the reactions of single people on Valentine’s Day

single people on valentines day
Image for representation

It’s Valentine’s Day. Fancy flowers, bubbly balloons, glittering goodies, and heart-shaped everything seem to be the only materials making up the universe today. And, as they say, love is in the air; well not for everyone though. Yeah, the day can be tough for single people, especially if they’re surrounded by the dreamy couples straight from the filmy universe. Without rubbing salt into wounds anymore, here are a few GIFs that might offer some solace to all the single people on Valentine’s Day.

9 GIFs that show the reactions of single people on Valentine’s Day:

#1 When someone asks about your plans for 14 February

Telugu Worried GIF from Telugu GIFs

#2 When friends invite you to a V-Day party

Thanks Emotional GIF from Thanks GIFs

#3 Going through the social media stories of your “committed” friends

Shocked Telugu GIF from Shocked GIFs

#4 When all you hear everywhere is “romantic” music

Telugu Funny Disappointed GIF from Telugufunny GIFs

#5 When someone asks why you’re still single

Telugu Funny Tense GIF from Telugufunny GIFs

#6 When your best friend ditches you for his/her partner on Valentine’s Day

Sar Sarley GIF from Sar GIFs

#7 Netflix and chill, cuz what’s different?

Svsc Telugu GIF from Svsc GIFs

#8 When you keep getting special offers for Valentine’s Day

Svsc Telugu GIF from Svsc GIFs

#9 Realising that ‘Solo Brathuke is So Better’ at EOD

Telugu Chiru GIF from Telugu GIFs

PS: The article has been created on a lighter note and doesn’t intend to hurt the sentiments of anyone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

entertainmenthumourvalentine's day