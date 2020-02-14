Vijay Deverakonda’s latest movie World Famous Lover opened to a mixed response from the audience. Starring four female leads – Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Rashi Khanna, and Isabelle Leite, the movie is a collection of four different love stories. Many parallels were drawn between World Famous Lover and Arjun Reddy as it had similar tropes of unrequited love and post-breakup trauma. While some said this marked Vijay‘s finest performance till date, others disagreed completely. Here’s the Twitter review of World Famous Lover by the cine-goers.
Oh @RaashiKhanna what a terrific performance again in #WorldFamousLover mind-blowing! Stormed the last Dec with #PrathiRojuPandage & now in Feb, totally killed the Yamini Role😍
Your combination scenes with Rowdy annaya was 🔥👌
Became a Huge Fan of u!! #WorldFamousLoverReview pic.twitter.com/qR9j0S29AW
— Reciprocal Of Zero (@Haseef_Offl) February 14, 2020
2020Best Comedy Movie Director -KranthiMadhav
2020 Best Comedy Hero @TheDeverakonda 🤟🤟 #WorldFamousLover 2nd half Motham Nice Comedy👌
— SAI (@Lone_Ranger07) February 14, 2020
#WorldFamousLover is One Time Watch film, The film has heart but lack soul, 1st half is good but 2nd half screenplay is too weak.
Acting wise Vijay ,Rashi & Aish have done Justice.
This Film can’t be compare with #ArjunReddy.
It is 1/10 of it.
2.5🌟/5.
“Average Fare”.
— Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) February 13, 2020
Come out #Arjunreddy
Hang over
See new vijay devarakonda
He is fabulous acting
Good movie #WorldFamousLover #WorldFamousLoverReview #WorldFamousLoverDay
— Prince Bharath (@bharathcm2) February 14, 2020
#WorldFamousLover
Final Report:An Average Affair👍
Vijay And Rashi Performances Are Marvelous
Visuals Are Top Notch
Music And Bgm Gives a Fresh Feel
On the Flip Side Lack Of Proper Narration And Screenplay Makes This Film A One Time Watch
VD Performance must pull audience 👍
— SuryaBhai (@Surya29560797) February 13, 2020
#WorldFamousLoverReview slow paced movie big let down to general audience Bored. 2.5/5
— #AKSHITH👈 (@akshith654) February 14, 2020
I don’t know what the director was thinking about while writing or even directing. #pleasedontkilltalents #WorldFamousLoverReview
Why did you do this to yourself @TheDeverakonda @RaashiKhanna @aishu_dil
— Vivin.Jose (@JoseVivin) February 14, 2020
