World Famous Lover Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience say about Vijay Deverakonda’s latest

World Famous Lover Twitter Review: One-time watch, say audiences

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest movie World Famous Lover opened to a mixed response from the audience. Starring four female leads – Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Rashi Khanna, and Isabelle Leite, the movie is a collection of four different love stories. Many parallels were drawn between World Famous Lover and Arjun Reddy as it had similar tropes of unrequited love and post-breakup trauma. While some said this marked Vijay‘s finest performance till date, others disagreed completely. Here’s the Twitter review of World Famous Lover by the cine-goers. 

World Famous Lover Twitter review:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

entertainmentmovie reviewsmoviesvijay deverakondaworld famous loverworld famous lover review