Vijay Deverakonda’s latest movie World Famous Lover opened to a mixed response from the audience. Starring four female leads – Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Rashi Khanna, and Isabelle Leite, the movie is a collection of four different love stories. Many parallels were drawn between World Famous Lover and Arjun Reddy as it had similar tropes of unrequited love and post-breakup trauma. While some said this marked Vijay‘s finest performance till date, others disagreed completely. Here’s the Twitter review of World Famous Lover by the cine-goers.

World Famous Lover Twitter review:

Oh @RaashiKhanna what a terrific performance again in #WorldFamousLover mind-blowing! Stormed the last Dec with #PrathiRojuPandage & now in Feb, totally killed the Yamini Role😍

Your combination scenes with Rowdy annaya was 🔥👌 Became a Huge Fan of u!! #WorldFamousLoverReview pic.twitter.com/qR9j0S29AW — Reciprocal Of Zero (@Haseef_Offl) February 14, 2020

2020Best Comedy Movie Director -KranthiMadhav

2020 Best Comedy Hero @TheDeverakonda 🤟🤟 #WorldFamousLover 2nd half Motham Nice Comedy👌 — SAI (@Lone_Ranger07) February 14, 2020

#WorldFamousLover is One Time Watch film, The film has heart but lack soul, 1st half is good but 2nd half screenplay is too weak. Acting wise Vijay ,Rashi & Aish have done Justice.

This Film can’t be compare with #ArjunReddy.

It is 1/10 of it. 2.5🌟/5. “Average Fare”. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) February 13, 2020

Come out #Arjunreddy

Hang over

See new vijay devarakonda

He is fabulous acting

Good movie #WorldFamousLover #WorldFamousLoverReview #WorldFamousLoverDay — Prince Bharath (@bharathcm2) February 14, 2020

#WorldFamousLover

Final Report:An Average Affair👍

Vijay And Rashi Performances Are Marvelous

Visuals Are Top Notch

Music And Bgm Gives a Fresh Feel

On the Flip Side Lack Of Proper Narration And Screenplay Makes This Film A One Time Watch

VD Performance must pull audience 👍 — SuryaBhai (@Surya29560797) February 13, 2020

#WorldFamousLoverReview slow paced movie big let down to general audience Bored. 2.5/5 — #AKSHITH👈 (@akshith654) February 14, 2020