Job scam: Fake recruitment racket busted in Visakhapatnam

Yet another case of job scam came to light with a fake recruitment agency, known as Sunrise Group of Companies, has been busted in Vizag, on Thursday. The agency has been cheating a number of unemployed youngsters across the Visakhapatnam district.

According to sources, the accused, identified as S Srinivasa Rao (42), is a resident of Simhachalam. The man has been running the counterfeit organisation for the past few months at Siripuram in Vizag. Reportedly, Rao had collected a sum of Rs 50 lakh from twenty people as part of the job scam. As the victims hadn’t received their offer letters, they immediately approached the Visakhapatnam Police. Upon receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and nabbed the accused, on 13 February 2020. A sum of Rs 7 lakh was also recovered.

Speaking to the media, Visakhapatnam Zone -1 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), S Ranga Reddy, informed that several cases have been lodged against Rao across different police stations in Andhra Pradesh including Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Garividi, and others. He further mentioned that the police are interrogating Rao to recover the rest of the collected amount.

Earlier in November 2019, a group of con artists was caught for duping thirty people on the pretext of securing jobs, in Vizag. They were allegedly posing as the members of a Government-appointed agency for recruiting candidates for the role of village and ward volunteers. The fraudsters had conducted interviews and collected a sum of Rs 50 lakh from the job aspirants.