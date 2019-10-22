Visakhapatnam employment scam: Man arrested for cheating job seekers

The MVP Police, on Monday, arrested a man from Visakhapatnam, on charges of duping around thirty people in an employment scam. The accused had allegedly collected Rs 50 lakh, from at least thirty job aspirants, under the pretext of offering them government jobs.

According to the MVP Police, the accused, identified as A Srinivasa Rao (53), worked a Junior Employment Officer at the District Employment Exchange in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam Districts. Having seen many gullible unemployed youngsters, the accused hatched a plan to extract money in an employment scam.

In 2017, Mr. Rao hired a man named Sailesh, to carry out his plan. The gang would allegedly approach unemployed youth and collected large sums of money. These would vary from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, from each victim. At least, thirty youth from North Andhra have been cheated in this employment scam.

As the job seekers hadn’t received their offer letters, even after two years, they recently lodged a complaint with the MVP Police. Following the complaint, the cops carried a thorough investigation to catch the fraudster. As investigated, the main accused had taken voluntary retirement in 2017 and been hiding since then. He was finally tracked down in Hyderabad and arrested on Monday.