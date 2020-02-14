Shilparamam Craft Bazaar 2020 inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

With an aim to encourage the craftsmen across the country, a national-level handicraft exhibition – Shilparamam Craft Bazaar – 2020 has been inaugurated in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The event is being organised by Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society under the aegis of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), the Union Ministry of Textiles.

The Craft Bazaar – 2020 was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at Shilparamam (Jathara), in Madhurawada. More than forty stalls display products specially crafted by a number of artisans from various states. From Kondapalli, Etikoppaka and Channapatna toys to Hyderabad pearls and jewellery, a variety of artifacts have been put to display at the Craft Bazaar – 2020.

An array of handloom saris and dress materials including Bengal Cotton, Mangalagiri, Pochampally, Kalamkari, and Khadi are available. Copper and brassware collection from Andhra Pradesh, lampshades and wall hangings from Odisha, shirts and cotton kurtis from Rajasthan, tinted terracotta wares, jute, and leather bags are also showcased at the expo. People can visit the exhibition from 11 AM to 9 PM until 23 February 2020.

Earlier on Thursday, the General Manager of Shilparamaram, and other officials reviewed the arrangements at the venue. Speaking to the media, the GM informed that as most artisans do not have access to showrooms, this exhibition will help them to display their products and build their customer base. He further added that the buyers could purchase items directly from the manufacturers under one roof at a reasonable price in Visakhapatnam.