From heartwarming romances to gripping thrillers, this article highlights the must-watch K-dramas that have been taking the streaming world by storm.

Here are the latest K-dramas on OTT platforms such as Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bloodhounds

In this captivating web series, two aspiring boxers ally with a compassionate lender to bring down a ruthless loan shark who preys on those in dire financial circumstances. This Korean action series stars Wooo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

See You In My 19th Life

Ban Ji-eum, a girl experiencing countless reincarnations, holds memories of all her past lives. After a tragic accident ends her eighteenth life, she resolves to reunite with the individuals from her previous existence in her nineteenth incarnation. See You in My 19th Life is an upcoming Korean romantic fantasy drama starring Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. It is based on a webtoon of the same name by writer Lee Hey,

OTT platform: Netflix

Doom At Your Service

Tak Dong-kyung, an ordinary web novel editor, faces a series of life-altering events: a terminal illness, betrayal by her boyfriend, workplace struggles, and an encounter with a supernatural being. She drunkenly wishes for the world’s end, leading her to make a risky hundred-day contract with Myul Mang, challenging everything she knows. Directed by Kwon Young-il, this is a Korean fantasy drama starring Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Dr Romantic S3

Dr Romantic is a Korean romantic medical drama starring Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Teon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, and others as lead characters. Boo Yong-joo, now known as Kim Sa-bu, continues his mission of teaching young doctors to fight against power and money for the sake of their patients. Sa-bu visits Geosan University Hospital to recruit a new surgeon and meets Seo Woo-jin, a doctor with a troubled past who has been ostracised by his colleagues. Meanwhile, Cha Eun-jae, who has been suspended from Geosan Hospital, follows Sa-bu and Woo-jin to Doldam Hospital.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Queenmaker

Queenmaker is a Korean drama series that follows two women, Hwang Do Hee and Oh Seung Sook, as they team up to make Oh Seung Sook the mayor of Seoul. The show stars Kim Hee Ae, Moon So Ri, Ryu Soo Young, and Kim Tae Hoon.

OTT platform: Netflix

