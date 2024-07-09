In continuation of the reshuffling of IAS and IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh, the State government issued an order on 9 July night transferring GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma. The GVMC commissioner was transferred as he was posted as an MD of Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

District Collector M N Harendra Prasad was given the additional charge of the GVMC Commissioner. Saikanth Varma, of the 2015 IAS batch, was appointed as the Commissioner of GVMC in April, 2023. Prior to that, he was the Joint Collector of the YSR Kadapa district. A computer science graduate from IIT Madras, Saikanth Varma had worked for IT companies like Amazon and Google before being selected for the Indian Administrative Services.

Recently, apart from the GVMC commissioner, Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikharjuna and City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar were transferred and they were replaced by M N Harendra Prasad and Shanka Brata Bagchi respectively.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.