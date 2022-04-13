If you have been craving for the mountains and some cold weather this summer, these tourist destinations in North India are the perfect escape from the Vizag summer heat. Take a break from the beaches and heat of Vizag, and spend this summer holidays with friends and family at these picturesque locations. Snow-capped Himalayan mountain ranges, lush green valleys, spirituality, culture and heritage are all found in harmony at these Northern Indian summer getaways. Sitting high above sea level, a visit to one of these regions is a proven way to avoid the summer holiday tan. So where are you planning to go, to beat the summer heat?

Here is a list of North Indian summer getaways from Vizag this 2022.

#1 Shimla

The erstwhile summer capital of colonial India, and the present capital of Himachal Pradesh is popularly known as the ‘Queen of hills’. Shimla, a popular destination for summer vacations, is one of the go-to options. While there are numerous tourist attractions withing this small city, the toy train to Kalka amid the lush green and towering mountains is something you cannot afford to miss! Plan this summer vacation to Shimla and you will not be disappointed.

#2 Manali

Manali is another famous tourist location in Himachal Pradesh. With Rohtang Pass and adventure activities in Solang Valley, it is indeed one of the best hill stations in North India to visit with family and friends. You can also visit the ancient temples or the gushing waterfalls along with enjoy the scenic views. Tourists usually visit Kullu along with Manali for a wholesome travel experience.

#3 Darjeeling

Darjeeling in West Bengal is the perfect getaway this summer. Famous for its tea and toy train, this hill station is also known for its scenic beauty, ancient forests, quaint houses, friendly people and its breathtaking mountain panorama views This place is also known as the ‘Queen of hills’. From the Darjeeling Himalayan railway trip, rock garden, the Darjeeling Peace Pagoda to a walk down one of its tea gardens, this destination is worth a try this summer.

#4 Mussorie

Uttarakhand is also known for its scenic routes, lush green valleys, and admirable mountain ranges. This is a popular honeymoon destination too. But you can also enjoy wildlife safari, horse riding, trekking, rafting, paragliding, and much more within this charming hill station with your family or friends. So plan this summer trip to Mussorie right away.

#5 Dharamshala

This winter capital of Himachal Pradesh is the holy abode of the Dalai Lama. Filled with temples and monasteries, a visit to Dharamshala will take you through lush green valleys and gushing waterfalls, while you could enjoy the serenity of the place. One can also plan a trek in Mcleodganj, which is sure to be an enthralling experience. It is one the must-visit scenic destinations in India.

#6 Gulmarg

If you are lucky, you can find soft tufts of snow here even in May. This place in Jammu and Kashmir is popular for adventure sports such as skiing, snowboarding, and sledging. Do not miss the world’s second-highest cable car here which shows you the beautiful, aesthetic views of the town. You can also view the lush green valleys on horseback which will surely mesmerize you. For an adventurous summer vacation, Gulmarg is the place to visit.

#7 Leh

A popular destination for bikers, backpackers and young travellers, Leh endorses lively cultural, spiritual ambience, and breathtaking landscapes. Located in the union territory of Ladakh, it is a dream destination due to its crystalline lakes, famous monasteries, and unparalleled natural beauty. This is the most adventurous and sought-after destination you must plan this summer.

Comment below your favourite North Indian summer getaways from Vizag you are planning to go to this 2022!