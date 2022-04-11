Thalapathy Vijay, an Indian actor with an enormous fan base in the state of Tamil Nadu is back with yet another movie. Beast, has already been creating a lot of buzz with its super hit song Arabic Kuthu, Halamithi Habibo which is taking over the Instagram reels. The action-comedy is written and directed by Nelson, and produced by Sun Pictures. Ahead of this release, revisit these Thalapathy for some action and entertainment.

Here is a list of Vijay Thalapathy movies on OTT you must watch ahead of Beast release.

#1 Master

The most recent release of Thalapathy which made it huge buzz was Master. It was one of the biggest OTT releases in 2021. Collecting a whopping ₹300 crore, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around an alcoholic professor who enrols to teach at a juvenile centre, in the process, he catches a gangster who uses these children as scapegoats for his crimes. The songs in the movie were also a major hit. Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the negative role played opposite Vijay is by Vijay Sethupati.

#2 Mersal

Directed by Atlee Kumar, this Vijay movie is about how lookalikes expose to the public the corruption in the medical industry. The double-action movie was a huge hit at the box office. With an 8.1 IMDB rating, it is a must-watch Thalapathy movie on Disney+Hotstar. The cast also includes Nithya Menon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kajal Aggarwal.

#3 Kaththi

The 2014 movie is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The story is about a man who escapes prison and accidentally meets a lookalike who is shot dead by some criminals. Watch how the former turns himself into the life of the latter to save himself, but it turns him into a crusader. The movie cast also includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nithin Mukesh, and Satish in lead roles. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 Thuppakki

Yet another A.R Murugados movie, the 2012 release was about an army captain who visits Mumbai to spend time with his family, gets him involved in a mission to find and disable terrorist sleeper cells in the city following a bomb blast. The cast of the movie also includes Kajal Aggarwal and comedian Manobala. The movie was a super hit at the Box office and was also remade in other languages. The movie is available on Voot.

#5 Theri

A DCP Vijaya Kumar goes into hiding for the sake of bringing up his daughter in a safe environment post an incident with deadly gangsters killing his mother and wife. The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar, and also casts Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, and Nainika Vidhyasagar in lead roles. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#6 Bigil

Yet another Atlee Kumar movie that had a huge success at the box office, is about an aggressive man who gives up on his football dream after the unexpected murder of his father. He is later convinced to coach a women’s football team and this turns his life around. The Vijay movie also casts, Nayanathara, Reba Monica John, Amritha Aiyer, Varsha Bollamma and others. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Let us know which of these Vijay Thalapathy movies on OTT is your favourite in the comments below.