With the ICC World Cup being hosted in India this summer, there is an itch for action as we wait for it. We’ve seen our Men in Blue continue stealing many hearts with their performance and passion over the years. They have been inspiring in every aspect of their lives, whether professional or personal. As this year’s World Cup draws nearer, there is a buzz of excitement for cricket fans, as they get ready to see their favourite players back on the pitch. The love for cricket and our cricket players knows no bounds in our country. It comes as no surprise then that there have been many Indian cricket movies and web series that have been made over the years. With a few months still left to go for the World Cup, there are many options to keep our love for the game burning while being entertained.

Here are some of the best Indian cricket movies and web series ever made.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the best-known names in cricket, worldwide. Smashing several records and making many more new ones, he has had quite an illustrious career. It is important to remember that his beginnings were humble. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a documentary film that describes in great detail Tendulkar’s rise to fame, and the struggles and successes he went through to get to where he is today. The film was directed by James Erskine and includes accounts from M.S. Dhoni and Virender Sehwag.

OTT platform: Sony LIV

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Mid Wicket Tales with Naseeruddin Shah

There is a lot that happens on the pitch that slips past the eyes and ears of cricket fans. Many of these stories, however, are very intriguing and an important part of understanding cricket in its entirety. In this docu-series, Naseeruddin Shah discusses many of these untold stories. The series goes over a variety of themes and topics in each episode with different cricketers and cricket personalities sharing their accounts of particular events.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Jersey (2019)

Jersey is a movie about a struggling cricket player who gives up on his dreams only for his passions to be reignited later on in life. Arjun finds himself broke and with no job while he still has a family to provide for his family. Once a budding cricket player, Arjun must once again pick up the cricket bat to keep the promises he makes to his son. This movie was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Also read: 6 best Indian sports drama web series for the sports fanatic in you

Sixer

A rag-tag group of cricket players and enthusiasts come together with the intention of winning a local competition. As they start playing together and developing bonds, they face many obstacles they have to overcome individually, and as a group as well. The web series stars Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, Rahul Tewari, Karishma Singh, Vaibhav Shukla, and Brij Bhushan Shukla. It is directed by Chaitanya Khumbakonum.

OTT platform: Amazon Mini TV

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Kaun Pravin Tambe

Kaun Pravin Tambe is a movie based on the true story of the IPL’s oldest debuting player. The plot revolves around Pravin’s life, how he pursued cricket while maintaining a full-time job, how he played for various clubs and how he finally debuted in the IPL at the age of 41. The movie is directed by Jayprad Desai and stars Shreyas Talpade, Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjali Patil.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Bandon Mein Tha Dum!

Every cricket fan knows how skilled the Australian cricket team is in any format of the game. However, the Indian team has no lack of skill, passion or sportsmanship either. Australia had never lost a test match in Gabba, their home turf, in over 32 years. Not until India achieved a stunning victory against them in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy of the 2020-21 series. This docu-series follows the events that led up to India’s win.

OTT platform: JioCinema

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

This movie is about the life of the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team and his journey to becoming one of India’s most-loved players. The film covers his personal life, how his cricket career started and how he finally led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup. Dhoni was played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput and the movie also stars Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher amongst others. The director of this film is Neeraj Pandey.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Let us know which one of these Indian cricket movies and web series is your favourite of the lot. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.